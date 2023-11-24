Dry but more clouds and cooler today

Contests
By Ashley Smith
Nov. 24, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today we will see more clouds than sun with cooler weather than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 20s. This weekend will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday we will see the chance for rain with scattered showers throughout much of the day. Rain will be likely during tailgating Sunday and for at least the first half of the game at Paycor Stadium. It will feel chilly too with the damp feeling in the air plus breezy winds.

Next week will be chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. However, it looks to remain dry until the end of next week.

