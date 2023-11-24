Firefighters rescue trapped residents from burning Evanston home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Firefighters rescued three people who were trapped in a burning apartment building on Friday in Evanston.

A little before 9 a.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department says they were called to a fire on Brewster Avenue, near the Trimble Avenue intersection.

The residents inside made a second call, saying they were unable to get out, the department explained.

Firefighters arrived to find “heavy fire” coming from the first floor of a three-story structure, according to CFD.

As one crew ran a waterline to the first floor, another crew put up a ladder to rescue the three trapped residents.

Flames were extinguished quickly. Smoke detectors were present and working, the department added.

The rescued residents were taken to hospitals for minor injuries, the CFD said.

Two adults and two children are displaced because of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $70,000, according to CFD.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, the department said.

