Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man hospitalized in Thanksgiving shooting near school, police say

Shooting in South Avondale sends 1 man to the hospital
By Natalya Daoud and Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is recovering after being shot near South Avondale Elementary School Thursday afternoon and police are still looking for the suspect.

Cincinnati District 4 dispatchers say a 30-year-old was shot around 12:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Prospect Place.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound in the leg.

After hearing about what happened today, a local family, who was meeting for Thanksgiving dinner in the area when the shooting took place, told FOX19 NOW that they want the violence to stop.

“They not moving off of love, they moving off of survival. They trying to survive. They don’t have no love,” says Chyna Dobbs, an Avondale native. “Our community in Avondale, we shouldn’t keep on shooting each other and resulting in violence. We need to pull ourselves together and give thanks everyday.”

Dobbs says she does not know the man who was shot but Cincinnati police tell us the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“It’s a school. Kids go here. This is a school ground. This is a church across the street from a school. Why is there even violence right here?” She said. “You can’t control everybody and what they do, but you just got to stay grounded in your community. That’s why we come here for church. That’s why we here on Thanksgiving. We just wish that the violence would stop. The shootings need to stop.”

Police have not identified a victim and have not shared any information on a possible suspect.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
I-75 SB in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties will have some traffic Wednesday morning due to...
Temporary roadblock on I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky Wednesday
The FBI is looking into the motive behind a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart that wounded...
FBI releases possible motive in Walmart shooting
The Hamilton County Coroner identified the victim as Ramond Bean, who is not a resident of...
Over-the-Rhine shooting victim received death threats days before killing, mom says

Latest News

The holiday shopping season officially begins Friday.
Tri-State businesses, leaders encourage people to shop small this holiday season
Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
One year later: Search for missing man with autism continues
Zachariah Reedy, 30, is charged with felony animal cruelty charges, according to Hamilton...
Man arrested after dogs removed from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, dog warden says
Sunny and pleasant for Thanksgiving