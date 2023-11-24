Man hospitalized in Thanksgiving shooting near school, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is recovering after being shot near South Avondale Elementary School Thursday afternoon and police are still looking for the suspect.

Cincinnati District 4 dispatchers say a 30-year-old was shot around 12:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Prospect Place.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound in the leg.

After hearing about what happened today, a local family, who was meeting for Thanksgiving dinner in the area when the shooting took place, told FOX19 NOW that they want the violence to stop.

“They not moving off of love, they moving off of survival. They trying to survive. They don’t have no love,” says Chyna Dobbs, an Avondale native. “Our community in Avondale, we shouldn’t keep on shooting each other and resulting in violence. We need to pull ourselves together and give thanks everyday.”

Dobbs says she does not know the man who was shot but Cincinnati police tell us the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“It’s a school. Kids go here. This is a school ground. This is a church across the street from a school. Why is there even violence right here?” She said. “You can’t control everybody and what they do, but you just got to stay grounded in your community. That’s why we come here for church. That’s why we here on Thanksgiving. We just wish that the violence would stop. The shootings need to stop.”

Police have not identified a victim and have not shared any information on a possible suspect.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.