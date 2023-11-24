Contests
NKY man pleads guilty to charge after 2021 arrest for sex crimes involving minor

Timothy Morehead pleaded guilty to unlawful use of electronic communication system to procure a...
Timothy Morehead pleaded guilty to unlawful use of electronic communication system to procure a minor to commit a sexual offense, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky pleaded guilty to a charge following his 2021 arrest for sex crimes involving a minor.

Timothy Morehead, of Independence, could face 2.5 years in prison for unlawful use of electronic communication system to procure a minor to commit a sexual offense, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said.

Morehead pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, which is more than two years after court records showed he was arrested during an undercover operation by Kenton County police, according to court records.

In May 2021, Morehead reached out on a mobile dating app to another user who claimed to be a 16-year-old boy, the criminal complaint read.

The other user turned out to be a detective with the Kenton County Police Department.

Morehead said he wanted to engage in sexual acts with the teen, the complaint explained. He sent a series of messages to the detective asking to perform oral sex, according to court documents.

The communication spanned several hours, according to the complaint, during which Morehead “formulated the idea to meet the 16-year-old persona” and asked for a pornographic image.

Morehead traded cell phone numbers with the underage persona and texted identifying himself as “Tim,” the records showed. He then sent photos of various landscaping projects he said he’d been working on, the complaint says.

The detective used public databases to narrow down Morehead’s identity and then drove to the location of the landscaping projects in Independence. There, he saw it was Morehead he’d been texting undercover, according to the complaint.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen is recommending a sentence of 2.5 years in prison for Morehead.

He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Jan. 1, 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

