Ohio, Xichigan governors place friendly wager on The Gaxe

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The stakes just got higher for Saturday’s Ohio State vs Michigan game.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on The Game.

The two governors exchanged tweets on Friday about what the other is willing to put on the line.

If Ohio State wins, Gov. Whitmer said she will send over some Zingerman’s ice cream. The flavor, maize and blueberry, of course, in support of the Wolverines.

Should the Buckeyes lose, Gov. DeWine will send ice cream from Graeter’s and Young’s Jersey Dairy to the governor up north.

Ga❌e on! Our @OhioStateFB will s❌ash through to victory over the Wolverines, so I a❌putting up so❌e a❌azing ice crea❌ fro❌ @youngsdairy and @graeters. Go Bucks! https://t.co/MsVKNoWW5e — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 24, 2023

