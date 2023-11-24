Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Ohio, Xichigan governors place friendly wager on The Gaxe

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh,...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The stakes just got higher for Saturday’s Ohio State vs Michigan game.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on The Game.

The two governors exchanged tweets on Friday about what the other is willing to put on the line.

If Ohio State wins, Gov. Whitmer said she will send over some Zingerman’s ice cream. The flavor, maize and blueberry, of course, in support of the Wolverines.

Should the Buckeyes lose, Gov. DeWine will send ice cream from Graeter’s and Young’s Jersey Dairy to the governor up north.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah Reedy, 30, is charged with felony animal cruelty charges, according to Hamilton...
Man arrested after dogs removed from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, dog warden says
Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter
Ohio Supreme Court announces decision on former Hamilton County judge convicted of felony
Man arrested after breaking into man's basement to hide from police
Corryville man gets unwelcome surprise when police arrive to find man in his basement
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling

Latest News

Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
Cincinnati Bearcats wide reciever Xzavier Henderson (8) is congratulated by Cincinnati...
Cincinnati Bearcats still seeking first Big 12 win after loss to Baylor Bears
Kentucky Wildcats' head coach John Calipari reacts during an NCAA basketball game between...
UK basketball’s Blue-White game coming to NKY
Devin Neal (27) picked off Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman twice in the second half of UofL's 33-20...
Louisville ranked No. 14 in latest AP poll after win against Notre Dame