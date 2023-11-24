One year later: Search for missing man with autism continues

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police continue their search for a 72-year-old Pierce Township man with autism who went missing nearly one year ago.

Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman says efforts to find Thomas Mills have been one of the longest and most exhausting searches in his department’s history.

“It’s a very frustrating case because the vast majority of missing people, law enforcement is able to find,” Chief Broxterman told FOX19 NOW. “We knew that he didn’t venture far from his apartment [and] we don’t believe foul play was involved.”

Mills was last seen on Dec. 7, 2022, after video shows him leaving his home at Amelia Court Apartments.

Since then, there has been no trace of him anywhere.

“Our main concern was just trying to locate him immediately,” said Chief John Adams with Ohio Landsar Search and Rescue. “This is a very sad time and right now my team is still emotionally upset about it.”

The Pierce Township Police Department, Ohio Landsar Search and Rescue and Rumpke teamed up in an attempt to find Mills.

“He had a propensity of going into dumpsters and perhaps he fell in the dumpster [...] and may have not been able to get out,” Chief Adams explained.

There were at least two public searches for Mills with dozens of volunteers checking surrounding neighborhoods, wooded areas and landfills.

Adams says leads dried up about a month into the searches.

He also said his team became more concerned because Mills has autism.

However, that did not stop the 72-year-old from living a full life, the chief added.

“He was independent living. He got himself dressed every day. He lived on his own. He went to church every Sunday faithfully, and sometimes on Wednesday nights. And he was well-liked by everyone,” Adams said.

With the holiday season here, once again, finding Mills is top of the mind for law enforcement officials and Mills’ family as they continue to search for answers.

“Could he have gotten on public transportation? Could family have picked him up? We haven’t had a solid lead on where he went or what occurred to him,” Broxterman said.

Anyone with information that could help find Mills is urged to contact Pierce Township police.

