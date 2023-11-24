Contests
Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s game against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wide receiver Tee Higgins won’t play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Higgins’ hamstring injury will cause him to miss his third straight game.

He suffered the injury during practice on Nov. 8.

Having Higgins on the field would have been a boost for quarterback Jake Browning who is making his first career NFL start against star defensive end T.J. Watt and the Steelers. Browning was named the Bengals’ starting quarterback following the season-ending injury to Joe Burrow.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bengals will be without cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, Baby said Friday.

