Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report

Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with...
Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with the murder of Kejuan Richardson and Jae'Juan Reid.(WTVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Toledo double-murder suspect died in Cincinnati, according to Toledo police.

Few details have been released after 19-year-old Jorenzo Phillips was found dead in Cincinnati, FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG, reports.

Phillips had a warrant out for his arrest following the deaths of Kejuan Richardson and Jae’Juan Reid, WTVG says, citing Toledo police.

The victims were found with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Nov. 14 in Toldeo, the report explains.

Richardson and Reid were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

The circumstances surrounding Phillips’ death in Cincinnati are unknown right now.

