Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Toledo double-murder suspect died in Cincinnati, according to Toledo police.

Few details have been released after 19-year-old Jorenzo Phillips was found dead in Cincinnati, FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG, reports.

Phillips had a warrant out for his arrest following the deaths of Kejuan Richardson and Jae’Juan Reid, WTVG says, citing Toledo police.

The victims were found with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Nov. 14 in Toldeo, the report explains.

Richardson and Reid were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

The circumstances surrounding Phillips’ death in Cincinnati are unknown right now.

