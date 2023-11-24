Tri-State businesses, leaders encourage people to shop small this holiday season
Here’s a list of Tri-State small businesses to do your holiday shopping at this year.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Americans continue to stuff their faces and fall into brief food comas this Thanksgiving, residents in the Tri-State may already be preparing for their holiday shopping.
Thanksgiving marks the “official” beginning of the three prime days to get all of your holiday gifts together with the best deals and exclusive products available: Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and Cyber Monday.
Several Tri-State communities and shops are encouraging consumers to shop local this year when looking for gifts.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and there’s no better time to support them than this holiday season,” said Governor DeWine in a press release. “By shopping locally, you’re supporting Ohio’s entrepreneurs and ensuring the dollars spent stay in our communities.”
To prepare yourself for holiday local shopping, here is a list of Greater Cincinnati businesses participating this weekend.
Southwest Ohio
Cincinnati
There are hundreds of local stores in the Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and outskirt neighborhoods that are offering deals all weekend. From women’s clothing to kitchen appliances, shoppers will be sure to find something unique in one of these Cincinnati stores.
- Idlewild - 30% off with code SHOPSMALL
- The Native One - 20% off everything
- Homage - 20% off storewide on Black Friday & free gifts with orders over $200
- MiCA 12/v - Up to 20% off on Black Friday & Shop Small Saturday
- The Candle Lab - 25% off sitewide (online only) with code BF25 from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27
- Cincy Shirts - 20% off everything with code OHHUMANITY & free shipping on order $50+
- Lucca - 20% off everything OR free shipping Friday through Sunday
- Rivertown Inkery - Buy one, get one 50% off on everything
- Deerhaus Decor
- Simply Zero
- Kismet
- Joseph-Beth Books
- Artichoke - Find discounts on special products here Friday & Saturday
- Sloane Boutique - 20% off everything Friday, Saturday and Monday
- The Daily Vintage - 20% off everything in the store on Friday & Saturday and a “Bonus Sale” with hundreds of items marked $5 and $10
- Fleurish Grounds
- Paper Wings - Up to 20% off on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday
- BlaCk OWned OuterWear - 30-50% off storewide
- Continuum
- Downbound Books
- Duttenhofer’s Books (will soon close) - Bag Sale: $15 per bag of books Friday & Saturday
- The Most Beautiful Thing In The World Is
- King Arthur’s Court Toy Shop
- Knickers of Hyde Park - 20% off storewide Friday & Saturday with some exclusions
- Shake It Records - 10% off if you donate at least one canned good
- UNheard Of
- Bee Haven
- Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices - Free shipping for orders over $20
- The Little Mahatma
- Gia & the Blooms
- Rookwood Pottery - New holiday product available now online
- Earth House Shop
- Down To Mars Vintage - 20% storewide all week, 10% off designer rack on Saturday and 70% off markdowns (sunglasses excluded from sale)
- Pitaya
- Main Street Shop & Studio - “Pay What You Can” sale on Friday through Monday
- Bquirkie
- MEAS Active - 30% off sitewide and up to 70% off sale items
- Lane & Kate
- amPM Exchange
- 45/46 Fine Men’s Apparel
- Cockerill Gallery
- Castle House
- Delamere & Hopkins
- impossible colors llc - 25% off all $50 purchases on Black Friday
- Shop Jacob James - Black Friday preview sale with code HolidayFriday23
- Fig Leaf
- Alligator Purse LLC
- Leeli & Lou - 8-11 a.m. 30% off, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 25% off and 2-6 p.m. 20% off on Black Friday
- &Sundries
- Rowan Emery - Take 30% off on Black Friday
- Legit Vintage
- Metamorfa
- Embri Candle Co.
- WUSH - Buy 5 soaps, get the sixth one free
- Woodburn Games
- Fern
- Iris Read
- Household Books
- Another Part of the Forest
Norwood
- Handzy Shop + Studio - Free shipping on all orders $79+
- JS Jewelers
- Paper Street Trading Co. - 50% off everything under $50 and 25% off everything $50+ on Black Friday
North College Hill
- Fern
- Ohio Book Store
- MANGA MANGA
- ChoZen 4 U Boutique - Select items 20% off on Friday
Mt. Healthy
Northern Kentucky
Covington
Covington has a small business incentive program and is a strong advocate for people to utilize its local businesses.
“You know that ‘All character, no chains’ part of the City’s manifesto? It’s true and it’s what makes Covington a perfect destination for Small Business Saturday,” said Covington Economic Development Director Tom West. “We’re by no means a big box, chain kind of place.”
- SoHza Sister Boutique - 20% off by using code ETHICALGIFTS20 at checkout.
- Stoney’s Village Toy & Game Shop
- Hail Records & Oddities
- Garden Grove Organics
- Peachy & Vintage - 25% off everything in store on Black Friday.
- Handzy Shop & Studio - Free shipping on all orders $79+
- Roebling Books & Coffee
- Purple Paisley Artisan Shop - Holiday quilling event
- Hometown Vintage
- Revival Vintage Bottle Shop - Deal to be announced Friday
- Sole By Style - Entire store on sale
- Julie’s Inspiration and Consignment Shoppe
- Arden & Gold
- Earth to Kentucky
- gum drop - Deals will run Saturday through Sunday
- Grainwell - In-store deals on Saturday
- The Native One - 20% off everything
Bellevue
Bellevue is a small quaint town just a few minutes down the road from the City of Newport. Co-owners of the small business Coda Co. made sure to tell those on social media to shop small this year after they expressed their gratitude toward the community on Tuesday for continuing to support them.
- Coda Co.
- Sage & Scout
- Schneider’s Sweet Shop
- Ape Made It
- The Bellevue Beadery
- Cleves & Lonnemann Jewelers
- Grateful Threads Embroidery
- Kentucky Botanical Co.
- Le Sorelle Boutique
- Petri’s Floral
- Twice As Nice Antiques
Newport
Newport on the Levee has grown tremendously in the number of stores and restaurants it now has. One the development’s newest projects is The Gallery, a relatively young indoor mall with a little under a dozen local stores.
- Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices - Free shipping for orders over $20
- The Lavender Trail - 50% off Highlands fan gear, 50% off all Christmas ornaments, and 25% off all Bengals fan gear
- The Native Brand - Free shipping over $40
- Pizzazz Interiors
- TRADE
- Leaf & Limb
- Moondawgs Studio
- Nasia’s Spinning Wheel
- Pink Moon
- Pau Boutique
- The J. Salandino Brand
Other small businesses to shop at this holiday include the following:
