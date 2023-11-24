Contests
Tri-State businesses, leaders encourage people to shop small this holiday season

Here’s a list of Tri-State small businesses to do your holiday shopping at this year.
The holiday shopping season officially begins Friday.
The holiday shopping season officially begins Friday.(WILX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Americans continue to stuff their faces and fall into brief food comas this Thanksgiving, residents in the Tri-State may already be preparing for their holiday shopping.

Thanksgiving marks the “official” beginning of the three prime days to get all of your holiday gifts together with the best deals and exclusive products available: Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Several Tri-State communities and shops are encouraging consumers to shop local this year when looking for gifts.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and there’s no better time to support them than this holiday season,” said Governor DeWine in a press release. “By shopping locally, you’re supporting Ohio’s entrepreneurs and ensuring the dollars spent stay in our communities.”

To prepare yourself for holiday local shopping, here is a list of Greater Cincinnati businesses participating this weekend.

Southwest Ohio

Cincinnati

There are hundreds of local stores in the Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and outskirt neighborhoods that are offering deals all weekend. From women’s clothing to kitchen appliances, shoppers will be sure to find something unique in one of these Cincinnati stores.

The Native One, located on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine, offers a wide variety of women's...
  • Homage - 20% off storewide on Black Friday & free gifts with orders over $200
  • MiCA 12/v - Up to 20% off on Black Friday & Shop Small Saturday
The environmentally sustainable store, Simply Zero, hosts a weekend of gratitude with 20% off...
Marcie Hon, 32, opened up her own store, Down To Mars Vintage, four years after graduating from...
A vintage and secondhand clothing store, impossible colors LLC is set to officially open on...
Norwood

North College Hill

Mt. Healthy

Northern Kentucky

Covington

Covington has a small business incentive program and is a strong advocate for people to utilize its local businesses.

“You know that ‘All character, no chains’ part of the City’s manifesto? It’s true and it’s what makes Covington a perfect destination for Small Business Saturday,” said Covington Economic Development Director Tom West. “We’re by no means a big box, chain kind of place.”

Bellevue

Bellevue is a small quaint town just a few minutes down the road from the City of Newport. Co-owners of the small business Coda Co. made sure to tell those on social media to shop small this year after they expressed their gratitude toward the community on Tuesday for continuing to support them.

Newport

Newport on the Levee has grown tremendously in the number of stores and restaurants it now has. One the development’s newest projects is The Gallery, a relatively young indoor mall with a little under a dozen local stores.

Other small businesses to shop at this holiday include the following:

Don’t see your favorite local store on here? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

