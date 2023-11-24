Tri-State businesses, leaders encourage people to shop small this holiday season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Americans continue to stuff their faces and fall into brief food comas this Thanksgiving, residents in the Tri-State may already be preparing for their holiday shopping.

Thanksgiving marks the “official” beginning of the three prime days to get all of your holiday gifts together with the best deals and exclusive products available: Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Several Tri-State communities and shops are encouraging consumers to shop local this year when looking for gifts.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and there’s no better time to support them than this holiday season,” said Governor DeWine in a press release. “By shopping locally, you’re supporting Ohio’s entrepreneurs and ensuring the dollars spent stay in our communities.”

To prepare yourself for holiday local shopping, here is a list of Greater Cincinnati businesses participating this weekend.

Southwest Ohio

Cincinnati

There are hundreds of local stores in the Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and outskirt neighborhoods that are offering deals all weekend. From women’s clothing to kitchen appliances, shoppers will be sure to find something unique in one of these Cincinnati stores.

The Native One, located on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine, offers a wide variety of women's clothing, goods and stationary products. (WXIX)

Homage - 20% off storewide on Black Friday & free gifts with orders over $200

MiCA 12/v - Up to 20% off on Black Friday & Shop Small Saturday

The environmentally sustainable store, Simply Zero, hosts a weekend of gratitude with 20% off for its customers. (WXIX)

Marcie Hon, 32, opened up her own store, Down To Mars Vintage, four years after graduating from UC's DAAP program. Photo: Mary LeBus (Mary LeBus)

A vintage and secondhand clothing store, impossible colors LLC is set to officially open on Saturday, June 2 in Walnut Hills. Photo: Mary LeBus (Mary LeBus)

Norwood

North College Hill

Mt. Healthy

Northern Kentucky

Covington

Covington has a small business incentive program and is a strong advocate for people to utilize its local businesses.

“You know that ‘All character, no chains’ part of the City’s manifesto? It’s true and it’s what makes Covington a perfect destination for Small Business Saturday,” said Covington Economic Development Director Tom West. “We’re by no means a big box, chain kind of place.”

SoHza Sister Boutique - 20% off by using code ETHICALGIFTS20 at checkout.

Bellevue

Bellevue is a small quaint town just a few minutes down the road from the City of Newport. Co-owners of the small business Coda Co. made sure to tell those on social media to shop small this year after they expressed their gratitude toward the community on Tuesday for continuing to support them.

[Y]our support provides jobs, provides our ability to help our community, & quite literally makes a difference in our daily lives as income for our family. That being said, we encourage you to support all your favorite, small businesses this holiday season! Amazon & Target won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, but small businesses are always at risk of having to make the unfortunate decision to close. Know that we, among all small, local businesses appreciate your support as it means the world to us! Thank you for choosing us!

Newport

Newport on the Levee has grown tremendously in the number of stores and restaurants it now has. One the development’s newest projects is The Gallery, a relatively young indoor mall with a little under a dozen local stores.

Other small businesses to shop at this holiday include the following:

