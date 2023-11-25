Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. The 6-year-old has not been identified.

Further information was not available as of Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with...
Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
Timothy Morehead pleaded guilty to unlawful use of electronic communication system to procure a...
NKY man pleads guilty to charge after 2021 arrest for sex crimes involving minor
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s game against Steelers
Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
One year later: Search for missing man with autism continues

Latest News

FDNY Chaplain Monsignor John Delendick served the department for nearly 28 years.
Longtime FDNY chaplain dies on Thanksgiving from 9/11-related cancer
A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag, mediators say
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers