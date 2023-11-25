Clermont County comic book store hosts “Bright Friday” sale benefiting child battling complications from a brain tumor

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A comic book store in Clermont County has changed the word “Black Friday” to “Bright Friday,” with weekend holiday sales benefitting a boy battling with complications from a brain tumor.

House of M Comics and Arcade in Amelia on 1369 Ohio Pike Suite 7 is having its first Bright Friday event, which runs through Saturday, where 25% of all sales will help August and his family, according to their Facebook post.

“He comes in all the time, he loves all of the toys, going through all the Pokémon cards, he’s just a little kid trying to enjoy life,” owner of House of M Caleb Magness said.

When August was four years old, doctors found a tumor in his pituitary gland, which developed a cyst that took up 45% of his brain.

Surgeons could not operate on it due to the location and size of the cyst.

The post goes on to say that to control the growth, a reservoir was surgically planted into August’s brain, but as a result of the complications, he lost vision in his left eye.

“You know Adam—his grandfather that’s taking care of him messaged us and was so grateful, but he said that August is just enjoying Kindergarten. He’s in Kindergarten now and getting along with kids and just living his everyday life, but ya, he just loves toys, comics, and video games, so he just enjoys this store a lot,” Magness said.

Ausgust’s treatment is ongoing, and he spends much of his time at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Magness says August spends a lot of his free time at the store, digging into new toys amid his ongoing appointments at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

He describes August as a happy child with a joyful spirit, stating that a stranger would never know what he is battling.

“He inspires us truly as he is a special kid. We hope this Bright Friday Event can bring him and his family some extra joy this season,” the Facebook post said.

