Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Clermont County comic book store hosts “Bright Friday” sale benefiting child battling complications from a brain tumor

The House of M Comics and Arcade is hosting a "Bright Friday" sale where all of the sales go to...
The House of M Comics and Arcade is hosting a "Bright Friday" sale where all of the sales go to a boy named August and his family. The boy is battling complications from a brain tumor.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A comic book store in Clermont County has changed the word “Black Friday” to “Bright Friday,” with weekend holiday sales benefitting a boy battling with complications from a brain tumor.

House of M Comics and Arcade in Amelia on 1369 Ohio Pike Suite 7 is having its first Bright Friday event, which runs through Saturday, where 25% of all sales will help August and his family, according to their Facebook post.

“He comes in all the time, he loves all of the toys, going through all the Pokémon cards, he’s just a little kid trying to enjoy life,” owner of House of M Caleb Magness said.

When August was four years old, doctors found a tumor in his pituitary gland, which developed a cyst that took up 45% of his brain.

Surgeons could not operate on it due to the location and size of the cyst.

The post goes on to say that to control the growth, a reservoir was surgically planted into August’s brain, but as a result of the complications, he lost vision in his left eye.

“You know Adam—his grandfather that’s taking care of him messaged us and was so grateful, but he said that August is just enjoying Kindergarten. He’s in Kindergarten now and getting along with kids and just living his everyday life, but ya, he just loves toys, comics, and video games, so he just enjoys this store a lot,” Magness said.

Ausgust’s treatment is ongoing, and he spends much of his time at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Magness says August spends a lot of his free time at the store, digging into new toys amid his ongoing appointments at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

He describes August as a happy child with a joyful spirit, stating that a stranger would never know what he is battling.

“He inspires us truly as he is a special kid. We hope this Bright Friday Event can bring him and his family some extra joy this season,” the Facebook post said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with...
Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
Timothy Morehead pleaded guilty to unlawful use of electronic communication system to procure a...
NKY man pleads guilty to charge after 2021 arrest for sex crimes involving minor
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s game against Steelers
Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
One year later: Search for missing man with autism continues

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers
Emery Theater went dark in December 1999 and was largely neglected.
Emery Theater to become new home of Children’s Theater of Cincinnati
Over 40 local artists will be at the Kennedy Heights Art Center starting Saturday for their...
Holiday Art Market returns at Kennedy Art Center with over 40 artists
Woman says was followed by man with knife near TQL Stadium
Woman says knife-wielding man followed her near TQL Stadium