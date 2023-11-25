Cold Temperatures Stick Around

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon, cold temperatures are in the forecast with highs only in the 40s.

For the UC Football game at Nippert Stadium, the weather will be dry and cool with temperatures in the low to middle 40s. At TQL Stadium for the FC Cincinnati match Saturday evening the weather will be chilly, as the match begins temperatures will be in low 40s. By the end of both temperatures will drop into the middle 30s.

Sunday is when we see some rain. There is a chance we will also have a mix of rain and wet snow Monday morning. Any wintry precipitation will melt on contact making for wet roads and a damp, cool start.

Next week will be chilly but dry with lows in the 20s and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Early next week looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds with cold mornings in the 20s and chilly highs in the low 40s.

