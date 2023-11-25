Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Cold Temperatures Stick Around

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon, cold temperatures are in the forecast with highs only in the 40s.

For the UC Football game at Nippert Stadium, the weather will be dry and cool with temperatures in the low to middle 40s. At TQL Stadium for the FC Cincinnati match Saturday evening the weather will be chilly, as the match begins temperatures will be in low 40s. By the end of both temperatures will drop into the middle 30s.

Sunday is when we see some rain. There is a chance we will also have a mix of rain and wet snow Monday morning. Any wintry precipitation will melt on contact making for wet roads and a damp, cool start.

Next week will be chilly but dry with lows in the 20s and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Early next week looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds with cold mornings in the 20s and chilly highs in the low 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with...
Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
Timothy Morehead pleaded guilty to unlawful use of electronic communication system to procure a...
NKY man pleads guilty to charge after 2021 arrest for sex crimes involving minor
Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
One year later: Search for missing man with autism continues
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s game against Steelers

Latest News

Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Chilly for FC Cincy and The Bearcats, Showers for the Bengals
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast