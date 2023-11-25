Contests
Holiday Art Market returns at Kennedy Art Center with over 40 artists

Over 40 local artists will be at the Kennedy Heights Art Center starting Saturday for their Holiday Art Market.
Over 40 local artists will be at the Kennedy Heights Art Center starting Saturday for their Holiday Art Market.(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Kennedy Heights Art Center is bringing back one of its beloved events, the Holiday Art Market.

The market features over 40 local artists showcasing and selling their handmade gifts.

“Every holiday season, we expand our year-round art shop and invite our vendors and invite some special new vendors to create unique handmade artist-made gift items to be part of our holiday art market,” Director of Exhibitions and Public Art at the Kennedy Heights Art Center Mallory Feltz said.

The market will be at the gallery space on these tables, Feltz said.

“The holiday art market is wonderful, especially during this holiday season, to come in and buy gifts that are made by local artists. They’re original, they’re unique, you can’t find them anywhere else, and especially on Small Business Saturday, you’re supporting a small nonprofit, you’re supporting local artists, you’re giving back to your community,” Feltz said.

The Holiday Market is open on Saturdays for the rest of November and until the end of December from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out a few of the amazing local artists and artisans featured in our Holiday Art Market. Stop by to shop with us...

Posted by Kennedy Heights Arts Center on Friday, November 24, 2023

