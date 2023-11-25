Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow is officially on the injured/reserve list after suffering an end-of-the-season injury during the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16, according to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was announced on the following day that an MRI on the franchise star revealed a torn ligament in his right wrist. The injury happened early in the game against the night before, Head Coach Zac Taylor said in his postgame press conference.

The Bengals say quarterback AJ McCarron is active for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday,” the Bengals said in a press release.

The Bengals picked McCarron in the fifth round in the 2014 NFL Draft, according to ESPN.

McCarron then spent about four years with the Bengals. He also played for other teams, such as the Raiders and the Texans.

He was signed to the Bengals practice squad in September, according to the Bengals.

In addition to McCarron, halfback Chase Brown is active for Sunday’s game. Brown was on the reserve/injured list since Oct. 28 with a hamstring injury, the Bengals said.

