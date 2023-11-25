Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow is officially on the injured/reserve list after suffering an end-of-the-season injury during the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16, according to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was announced on the following day that an MRI on the franchise star revealed a torn ligament in his right wrist. The injury happened early in the game against the night before, Head Coach Zac Taylor said in his postgame press conference.

The Bengals say quarterback AJ McCarron is active for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday,” the Bengals said in a press release.

The Bengals picked McCarron in the fifth round in the 2014 NFL Draft, according to ESPN.

McCarron then spent about four years with the Bengals. He also played for other teams, such as the Raiders and the Texans.

He was signed to the Bengals practice squad in September, according to the Bengals.

In addition to McCarron, halfback Chase Brown is active for Sunday’s game. Brown was on the reserve/injured list since Oct. 28 with a hamstring injury, the Bengals said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with...
Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
Timothy Morehead pleaded guilty to unlawful use of electronic communication system to procure a...
NKY man pleads guilty to charge after 2021 arrest for sex crimes involving minor
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s game against Steelers
Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
One year later: Search for missing man with autism continues

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s game against Steelers
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh,...
Ohio, Xichigan governors place friendly wager on The Gaxe
FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan looks on in the first half of the MLS match at TQL Stadium in...
FC Cincinnati’s Pat Noonan named MLS Coach of the Year
Brandon Phillips was the 2011 Silver Slugger recipient for National League second baseman.
Former Reds All-Star Brandon Phillips makes Baseball Hall of Fame ballot