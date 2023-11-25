Michigan holds off Ohio State in 30-24 thriller

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rod Moore picked off Kyle McCord late as Michigan (12-0) held off the Buckeyes 30-24 in Ann Arbor.

MICHIGAN HAS SILENCED OHIO STATE



pic.twitter.com/lXfiUHp8lL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2023

Michigan advances to next week’s Big Ten title game against Iowa.

Ohio State drops to 11-1 overall and will need some help to stay in the CFB playoff rankings.

McCord finished 18-of-30 passing for just 71 yards, with 2 interceptions and 2 TD passes.

Michigan running back Blake Corum ran for 88 yards and 2 TD.

Ohio State’s star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had 5 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh missed the game to finish serving his 3-game suspension.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day falls to 1-3 against Michigan.

Michigan has defeated Ohio State in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995-1997〽️ pic.twitter.com/6vBWUB7gqj — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.