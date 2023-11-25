Michigan holds off Ohio State in 30-24 thriller
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rod Moore picked off Kyle McCord late as Michigan (12-0) held off the Buckeyes 30-24 in Ann Arbor.
Michigan advances to next week’s Big Ten title game against Iowa.
Ohio State drops to 11-1 overall and will need some help to stay in the CFB playoff rankings.
McCord finished 18-of-30 passing for just 71 yards, with 2 interceptions and 2 TD passes.
Michigan running back Blake Corum ran for 88 yards and 2 TD.
Ohio State’s star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had 5 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh missed the game to finish serving his 3-game suspension.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day falls to 1-3 against Michigan.
