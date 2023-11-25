Contests
Michigan holds off Ohio State in 30-24 thriller

Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore reacts to a video replay during the first half of an...
Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore reacts to a video replay during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rod Moore picked off Kyle McCord late as Michigan (12-0) held off the Buckeyes 30-24 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan advances to next week’s Big Ten title game against Iowa.

Ohio State drops to 11-1 overall and will need some help to stay in the CFB playoff rankings.

McCord finished 18-of-30 passing for just 71 yards, with 2 interceptions and 2 TD passes.

Michigan running back Blake Corum ran for 88 yards and 2 TD.

Ohio State’s star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had 5 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh missed the game to finish serving his 3-game suspension.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day falls to 1-3 against Michigan.

