Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu

Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square...
Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Nov. 22, 2023.(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis went to the hospital Saturday for tests after he came down with the flu, but the results ruled out any respiratory problems, the Vatican said.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, underwent a CAT scan, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The test at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where Francis was treated for a respiratory infection earlier this year, was done to rule out any possible respiratory problems and came back negative, Bruni said in a statement.

Earlier Saturday, the Vatican said the pope had canceled his audiences because of the flu.

Francis is due to travel on Friday to Dubai for the COP28 conference on climate change. Bruni provided no information about any change in his plans, and the Vatican on Saturday gave new details about his itinerary, suggesting the trip was still on.

Francis, who will turn 87 next month, spent three days at Gemelli in April for what the Vatican said was bronchitis after he had trouble breathing. He was discharged after receiving intravenous antibiotics.

Francis spent 10 days at the same hospital in July 2021 following intestinal surgery for a bowel narrowing. He was readmitted in June of this year for an operation to repair an abdominal hernia and remove scarring from previous surgeries.

When asked about his health in a recent interview, Francis quipped in reply what has become his standard line — “Still alive, you know.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with...
Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
Timothy Morehead pleaded guilty to unlawful use of electronic communication system to procure a...
NKY man pleads guilty to charge after 2021 arrest for sex crimes involving minor
Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
One year later: Search for missing man with autism continues
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s game against Steelers

Latest News

Emery Theater went dark in December 1999 and was largely neglected.
Emery Theater to become new home of Children’s Theater of Cincinnati
Over 40 local artists will be at the Kennedy Heights Art Center starting Saturday for their...
Holiday Art Market returns at Kennedy Art Center with over 40 artists
Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain...
Popeyes makes chicken wings a permanent menu item, adds new flavors
Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water, and in the...
Baby giraffe can’t get the angle quite right to drink water