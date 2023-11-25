Contests
Sharonville police search for endangered missing man

Sharonville police are searching for a missing endangered person, 65-year-old Douglas Appel.
Sharonville police are searching for a missing endangered person, 65-year-old Douglas Appel.(Sharonville Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -Sharonville police are searching for a 64-year-old man who was reported missing Friday night.

Officers say they are searching for Douglas Appel, who was last seen walking on Sharon Park Lane around 6:30 p.m.

He suffers from memory issues, and police say they are concerned for his safety.

Appel is five feet and seven inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, is bald, and has blue eyes.

Police explain that Appel was last seen wearing a gray beanie hat, red fleece jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

