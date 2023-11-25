Contests
Sheriff’s office: Beware of holiday phone scams

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an uptick in scam calls during holiday season.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an uptick in scam calls during holiday season.(Source: WDAM)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the holiday season approaching, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of phone scams requesting money.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, a victim of one of these scams reported that they got a call from someone who claimed to be a law enforcement authority saying they had an outstanding warrant for not appearing for jury duty.

The post said that the scammer also convinced the victim that in order to avoid going to jail, they would need to pay thousands of dollars.

“We will *never* call you and request money over the phone. We will never allege that you must pay a fee or you will go to jail. These are immediate red flags that will let you know that this is a scam,” the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post said.

The sheriff’s office also said that scammers will try to convince people that it’s an urgent matter that needs to be taken care of right away and try to get them to go to places like CVS or Walgreens to make a payment.

“This is FRAUDULENT and they are attempting to rob you,” the post warned.

If you or someone you know has received this type of call, you can report it to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 513-586-5533.

