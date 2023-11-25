Woman says knife-wielding man followed her near TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is asking for people to be on the lookout after she said she was followed by a man with a knife last week.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was walking on Clarke Street on Nov. 18 during the morning.

Someone passing by in a car yelled that the man behind her had been following her and was carrying a knife.

“She was like, ‘Hurry up, get inside, there’s a man following you and he has a knife. I watched him watch you get out of your car,’” she said.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was walking on Clarke Street on the way to her daughter’s home.

“I’m almost in disbelief because it happened so fast,” the woman said. “He was looking at me and he just had this cold, stern look. I don’t know him from Adam, that I’d felt like I’d done something wrong to him.”

The woman said she felt fortunate the driver stopped to let her know she was being followed.

The Cincinnati Police Department said they received multiple reports about the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.