Woman says knife-wielding man followed her near TQL Stadium

Woman says was followed by man with knife near TQL Stadium
By Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is asking for people to be on the lookout after she said she was followed by a man with a knife last week.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was walking on Clarke Street on Nov. 18 during the morning.

Someone passing by in a car yelled that the man behind her had been following her and was carrying a knife.

“She was like, ‘Hurry up, get inside, there’s a man following you and he has a knife. I watched him watch you get out of your car,’” she said.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was walking on Clarke Street on the way to her daughter’s home.

“I’m almost in disbelief because it happened so fast,” the woman said. “He was looking at me and he just had this cold, stern look. I don’t know him from Adam, that I’d felt like I’d done something wrong to him.”

The woman said she felt fortunate the driver stopped to let her know she was being followed.

The Cincinnati Police Department said they received multiple reports about the incident.

