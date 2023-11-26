2 firefighters killed in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two firefighters were killed outside of the Concord-Green Township Fire Department Saturday morning, according to deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call just after 11 a.m. of an overturned mechanical lift with injuries.

Once they arrived, they discovered Chief Stegbauer and Captain Skaggs were using the lift to repair the radio tower outside of the firehouse, deputies said.

The lift tipped over, ejecting them out of the tower basket from several feet in the air, causing them to die at the scene, deputies said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stegbauer and Skaggs families as well as the men and women of the Concord Green Fire Department,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the Concord-Green Fire Department will be out of service until further notice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.