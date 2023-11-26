Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

2 firefighters killed in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says

Fayette County, Ohio deputies say they were at the scene of an accident where two firefighters...
Fayette County, Ohio deputies say they were at the scene of an accident where two firefighters died Saturday.(WTVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two firefighters were killed outside of the Concord-Green Township Fire Department Saturday morning, according to deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call just after 11 a.m. of an overturned mechanical lift with injuries.

Once they arrived, they discovered Chief Stegbauer and Captain Skaggs were using the lift to repair the radio tower outside of the firehouse, deputies said.

The lift tipped over, ejecting them out of the tower basket from several feet in the air, causing them to die at the scene, deputies said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stegbauer and Skaggs families as well as the men and women of the Concord Green Fire Department,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the Concord-Green Fire Department will be out of service until further notice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with...
Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Stock photo
Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts
Woman says was followed by man with knife near TQL Stadium
Woman says knife-wielding man followed her near TQL Stadium
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

Latest News

Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Luke Kandra (67), left, and Cincinnati Bearcats defensive...
5 observations on UC Bearcats football ending with a blowout loss to Kansas
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver Diontae...
LIVE: Bengals lead against the Steelers 7-3
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow set to undergo wrist surgery Monday, report says
The Bengals are partnering with the Hamilton County Job and Family Services for the annual toy...
Bengals support toy drive for local foster children