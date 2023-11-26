Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Bengals fans donate items for children in need ahead of game against Steelers

Items such as sweaters and makeup were donated for children in need as a part of Hamilton...
Items such as sweaters and makeup were donated for children in need as a part of Hamilton County's Jobs and Family Services annual Christmas donation.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many Bengals fans who went to Paycor Stadium Sunday for the game against the Steelers got to donate toys for a child in need prior to the game.

It is part of a partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Hamilton County Jobs & Family Services’ annual toy drive to bring joy to almost 1,900 children this year, according to a release.

“We just can’t thank the team and Bengal Jim enough for this tremendous boost,” said Director of HCJFS Michael Patton.

Bengal Jim brought attention to the event at his famous “Before the Roar Tailgate Experience.”

“For some of these kids, this will be the first holiday season that they’re not with their parents or not in their home of origin, and so not only is that a scary experience, but we want to make sure that they are able to have gifts for the holidays,” Children’s Services Project Leader Melisa Henry said.

Each child will receive one gift, Henry said.

Henry states she wants everyone to remember that not every child is under 10 years old and that most of the children in the system are older.

“A lot of our kids are older youth. I think a lot of people think of foster kids of being young children or babies but a good portion of our youth are 10 or above. So think about things that teenagers might like. So it could be headphones, it could be makeup, it could be lotion, sweaters. I don’t know anything that teenagers in your life are interested in—chances are the kids in our care are interested in the same thing. So as you’re shopping, please keep those older youth in mind as well,” Henry said.

If you want to donate directly, HCJFS has an Amazon wish list with kids’ requests.

Those who did not participate in the toy drive can drop off the toys in one of the bins at the Hoxworth Blood Centers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with...
Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Stock photo
Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts
Woman says was followed by man with knife near TQL Stadium
Woman says knife-wielding man followed her near TQL Stadium
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver Diontae...
LIVE: Bengals lead the first half against the Steelers 7-3
Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Luke Kandra (67), left, and Cincinnati Bearcats defensive...
5 observations on UC Bearcats football ending with a blowout loss to Kansas
Fayette County, Ohio deputies say they were at the scene of an accident where two firefighters...
2 firefighters killed in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow set to undergo wrist surgery Monday, report says