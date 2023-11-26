Bengals fans donate items for children in need ahead of game against Steelers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many Bengals fans who went to Paycor Stadium Sunday for the game against the Steelers got to donate toys for a child in need prior to the game.

It is part of a partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Hamilton County Jobs & Family Services’ annual toy drive to bring joy to almost 1,900 children this year, according to a release.

“We just can’t thank the team and Bengal Jim enough for this tremendous boost,” said Director of HCJFS Michael Patton.

Bengal Jim brought attention to the event at his famous “Before the Roar Tailgate Experience.”

“For some of these kids, this will be the first holiday season that they’re not with their parents or not in their home of origin, and so not only is that a scary experience, but we want to make sure that they are able to have gifts for the holidays,” Children’s Services Project Leader Melisa Henry said.

Each child will receive one gift, Henry said.

Henry states she wants everyone to remember that not every child is under 10 years old and that most of the children in the system are older.

“A lot of our kids are older youth. I think a lot of people think of foster kids of being young children or babies but a good portion of our youth are 10 or above. So think about things that teenagers might like. So it could be headphones, it could be makeup, it could be lotion, sweaters. I don’t know anything that teenagers in your life are interested in—chances are the kids in our care are interested in the same thing. So as you’re shopping, please keep those older youth in mind as well,” Henry said.

If you want to donate directly, HCJFS has an Amazon wish list with kids’ requests.

Those who did not participate in the toy drive can drop off the toys in one of the bins at the Hoxworth Blood Centers.

