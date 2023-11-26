Contests
Bengals support toy drive for local foster children

Gifts like Legos, Hot Wheels, Barbies and gift cards are always popular picks.
Gifts like Legos, Hot Wheels, Barbies and gift cards are always popular picks.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Before you head down to Paycor Stadium Sunday for the Cincinnati Bengals versus the Pittsburgh Steelers game, you may want to stop and pick up a toy for a child in foster care.

The Bengals have partnered with Hamilton County Jobs & Family Services’ annual toy drive to bring joy to almost 1,900 children this year, according to a release.

“We just can’t thank the team and Bengal Jim enough for this tremendous boost,” said Director of HCJFS Michael Patton.

There will be five locations for collection bins outside of Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

  • West Freedom Way
  • North of West Pete Rose Way near the bridge up to the north gates
  • Central Avenue and Mehring Way NE corner
  • Central Avenue near the ramp up the west side of the stadium
  • Bengal Jim’s tailgate (Lot E, near the SW corner of Mehring Way and Elm Street)

If you would like to donate directly, HCJFS has an Amazon wish list with kids’ requests.

Kickoff begins at 1 p.m.

