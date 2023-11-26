Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Pittsburgh Steelers shows how much Joe Burrow is missed

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday showed why quarterback Joe Burrow has a $275 million contract.

The Bengals were Super Bowl contenders before Burrow suffered his season-ending injury. Cincinnati had the lead in a primetime road game against the best team in the AFC. The Bengals lost 16-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Jake Browning’s first career start.

The rest of the Bengals’ season will likely look a lot like Sunday’s game.

With Burrow, the Bengals had a free-flowing, shot-taking and clutch offense. With Browning, the Bengals struggled just to keep the chains moving.

Burrow’s injury impacts every aspect of the team. The Steelers knew that Browning likely wouldn’t be able to beat them with deep throws, so they lined up more linebackers and safeties near the line of scrimmage to focus on stopping the run. As a result, running back Joe Mixon had his worst game of the season.

When Browning dropped back to pass, the Steelers did everything in their power to prevent wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase from getting the ball. Burrow has the ability to beat those double teams with pinpoint throws down the field, but Browning hasn’t shown the tools to make those types of throws possible.

In the middle of the third quarter, the Bengals had a 7-3 lead and were driving inside of the red zone. Browning didn’t recognize a disguised coverage that the Steelers threw toward Chase, and Browning threw a pick to Steelers safety Trenton Thompson.

Thompson is a second-year undrafted free agent who was playing in the fourth game of his NFL career. The Bengals have a more talented and a deeper roster than the Steelers, but that advantage only goes so far when you’re playing a backup quarterback.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has said that Burrow’s gift is his ability to process every detail on the field in real time over the course of the play. Burrow knows who’s blitzing, who’s dropping back in coverage and who has a one-step advantage over a defensive back. Burrow does those things better than anyone else in the NFL, but Browning’s awareness cost the Bengals on a few critical drives.

Following Browning’s interception, the Steelers marched 79 yards down the field and took a 10-7 lead. On the following drive, Browning nearly threw another pick as he telegraphed another pass to Chase. That series ended when Browning ran into a sack on third down.

In a matchup between two offenses that lack firepower, Taylor managed the game with a different approach and tried to play the field position game. Twice in the first half, the Bengals punted after crossing midfield.

When you play this way, you don’t have much margin for error. The Bengals saw drives die with penalties from Tyler Boyd and Tanner Hudson and on sacks following miscommunications. Now, the Bengals don’t have a quarterback who can bail them out when they make mistakes.

The Bengals took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter when their stars lifted up the offense. Chase reeled in a tipped pass over the middle of the field, broke two tackles and scampered for 31 yards. Later in that drive, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. held up on an impressive block, gave Browning the chance to scramble on a bootleg and saw Drew Sample score the first touchdown of the game.

Taylor’s message to the team this week was that even though the Bengals were missing their best player, they still had the core of a Super Bowl contender. With Pro Bowlers, former first-round picks and veterans who had earned big contracts in free agency, Taylor told the team that they had enough talent to compete for a playoff spot.

The Bengals’ defense entered this week facing more pressure to pick up the rest of the roster. Instead, for the third straight week, the unit delivered a disappointing performance.

The Steelers entered the game with the fourth-worst offense in the NFL, and the passing game was so bad that the Steelers fired their offensive coordinator last week. One week after Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a historically poor performance on passes past the line of scrimmage, he picked apart the Bengals’ defense over the middle of the field.

Entering Sunday, the Steelers’ offense averaged 280.1 yards per game. Against the Bengals, Pittsburgh topped 400 yards.

As poorly as the entire game went, the Bengals had one more chance in the fourth quarter to take the lead. The Bengals got the ball back down by 6 points with eight minutes left. On 3rd and 3, the Bengals didn’t get a hand on Steelers All Pro defensive end T.J. Watt, who ran scott free for a drive-ending sack.

Now, the Bengals have a 5-6 record and are stuck in last place in the AFC North. It’ll likely take 10 wins to make the playoffs in the crowded AFC playoff picture. The Bengals don’t have any margin for error, and they don’t have a realistic path to improve the offense.

