Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Cincinnati Bengals set to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver Diontae...
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) compete for position during the first quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports Cara Owsley/The Enquirer(Cara Owsley/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals are set to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

This will be the first game without quarterback Joe Burrow since his season-ending injury on November 16th against the Baltimore Ravens.

It was reported that QB Jake Browning will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

On Saturday, the Bengals stated that Burrow is officially on the injured/reserve list and that QB AJ McCarron will be active for Sunday’s game.

Wide Reciever Tee Higgins is also out for Sunday’s game after suffering from an injury during practice on Nov. 8.

Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s game against Steelers

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with...
Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Stock photo
Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts
Woman says was followed by man with knife near TQL Stadium
Woman says knife-wielding man followed her near TQL Stadium
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow set to undergo wrist surgery Monday, report says
The Bengals are partnering with the Hamilton County Job and Family Services for the annual toy...
Bengals support toy drive for local foster children
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers
FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera (15) celebrates with FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro...
FC Cincinnati scores late to down Philadelphia Union, advance to MLS Cup east final