Cincinnati Bengals set to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals are set to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

This will be the first game without quarterback Joe Burrow since his season-ending injury on November 16th against the Baltimore Ravens.

It was reported that QB Jake Browning will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

On Saturday, the Bengals stated that Burrow is officially on the injured/reserve list and that QB AJ McCarron will be active for Sunday’s game.

Wide Reciever Tee Higgins is also out for Sunday’s game after suffering from an injury during practice on Nov. 8.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

