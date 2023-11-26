FC Cincinnati scores late to down Philadelphia Union, advance to MLS Cup east final

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - FC Cincinnati’s dream season will continue, and the club is two wins from an MLS Cup title.

An injury- and suspension-depleted FC Cincinnati emerged from Saturday’s Eastern Conference semifinal against Philadelphia Union via a dramatic, late winner from center back Yerson Mosquera. That sent a sold-out TQL Stadium crowd of 25,513 into a frenzy after a tense night of playoff soccer.

The victory sent FCC to the Eastern Conference final, where it will host arch-nemesis Columbus Crew on Saturday (6 p.m.) at TQL Stadium. Columbus advanced to the conference final when it defeated Orlando City SC, 2-0, in extra time.

FC Cincinnati and Columbus split their two-match season series with one win apiece.

Mosquera’s goal came via a quick, free-kick restart orchestrated by captain Luciano Acosta, who played the ball across the field to Alvaro Barreal. Barreal then played a long, hopeful pass into Philadelphia’s penalty area, and Dominique Badji put the ball on a platter for Mosquera.

The Enquirer will update this report.

