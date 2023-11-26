Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

FC Cincinnati scores late to down Philadelphia Union, advance to MLS Cup east final

FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera (15) celebrates with FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro...
FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera (15) celebrates with FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) after scoring a goal in the second half of the MLS Easter Conference semifinal match at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.(Albert Cesare - The Enquirer)
By Pat Brennan
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - FC Cincinnati’s dream season will continue, and the club is two wins from an MLS Cup title.

An injury- and suspension-depleted FC Cincinnati emerged from Saturday’s Eastern Conference semifinal against Philadelphia Union via a dramatic, late winner from center back Yerson Mosquera. That sent a sold-out TQL Stadium crowd of 25,513 into a frenzy after a tense night of playoff soccer.

The victory sent FCC to the Eastern Conference final, where it will host arch-nemesis Columbus Crew on Saturday (6 p.m.) at TQL Stadium. Columbus advanced to the conference final when it defeated Orlando City SC, 2-0, in extra time.

FC Cincinnati and Columbus split their two-match season series with one win apiece.

Mosquera’s goal came via a quick, free-kick restart orchestrated by captain Luciano Acosta, who played the ball across the field to Alvaro Barreal. Barreal then played a long, hopeful pass into Philadelphia’s penalty area, and Dominique Badji put the ball on a platter for Mosquera.

The Enquirer will update this report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection with...
Toledo double-murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati, per report
Woman says was followed by man with knife near TQL Stadium
Woman says knife-wielding man followed her near TQL Stadium
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers

Latest News

Gifts like Legos, Hot Wheels, Barbies and gift cards are always popular picks.
Bengals support toy drive for local foster children
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s game against Steelers
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh,...
Ohio, Xichigan governors place friendly wager on The Gaxe