Joe Burrow set to undergo wrist surgery Monday, report says

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to undergo wrist surgery on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This comes after Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist during the Nov. 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL is now reportedly investigating the Bengals to determine why Burrow was not on the team’s injury report before the game.

If the NFL determines the Bengals violated injury reporting guidelines, Cincinnati will likely face a penalty.

It is unclear how long the decision will take.

The Bengals are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. with now starting quarterback Jake Browning.

