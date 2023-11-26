Joe Burrow set to undergo wrist surgery Monday, report says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to undergo wrist surgery on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is set for wrist surgery on Monday, sources say, while the team prepares for the post-Burrow portion of its season.



My story on Burrow, Jake Browning, and the response to the NFL’s injury report investigation: https://t.co/o9wv0uySHb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2023

This comes after Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist during the Nov. 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL is now reportedly investigating the Bengals to determine why Burrow was not on the team’s injury report before the game.

If the NFL determines the Bengals violated injury reporting guidelines, Cincinnati will likely face a penalty.

It is unclear how long the decision will take.

The Bengals are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. with now starting quarterback Jake Browning.

