Ohio’s 7-day deer gun hunting season starts Monday

Ohio deer hunters can start to prepare for the 7-day season starting Monday(KTTC)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio deer hunters can start to prepare for the 7-day gun hunting season starting Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The gun hunting season, starting Nov 27 and ending Dec 3, is open to all ages. There is also expected to be a bonus weekend on Dec 16-17, says the ODNR.

Muzzleloader season will begin next year from Jan 6-9, and archery season will run through Feb 4. ODNR says that despite the hunting method used, hunting rules still apply- such as wearing hunter orange.

Deer hunters can check their game using the HuntFish OH app created by the DNR for Android and Apple users. The app is meant to show maps, has opportunities to view and purchase permits as well as features for hunters to submit their game.

