Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police have put out an all-county broadcast for suspects involved in two auto thefts and an armed robbery in Price Hill Saturday.

According to police, a group of three males stole a blue Honda on Coronado Avenue around 4 p.m. and then used the vehicle to steal a white Toyota pick-up truck on Latham Avenue.

Police say that the same suspects robbed a person at gunpoint of their wallet in the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue.

Both the Honda and the Toyota pick-up are still missing, and the victim’s wallet has not been located, police said.

Police have confirmed that no victims have been harmed.

The suspects are believed to be in either their late teens to early 20s, police say.

District Three police are actively conducting an investigation.

