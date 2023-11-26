Rain Moves Into The Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday morning will start off dry, though a few sprinkles are possible mid-morning. Scattered rain showers develop late morning and will continue for the remainder of the daylight hours. Showers will be on and off for the afternoon and decrease in coverage after sunset as colder, drier air moves in. Total rainfall amounts will be minimal, generally ranging between 0.10″ and 0.25″ for most in the tri-state. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies when it isn’t raining.

The Sunday rain is from a strong cold front, but a secondary cold front moves in quickly Sunday night into early Monday morning. Though this secondary cold front isn’t as strong as the first front, it will bring a reinforced blast of cold air as well as a few snow flurries or light snow showers after midnight Sunday until mid-morning Monday. No accumulations are expected.

Mostly cloudy skies will be how the work week begins with clouds decreasing throughout the day. In addition, Monday will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour with very cold high temperatures in the mid 30s. With wind factored in, wind chills or feels like temperatures will be in the 20s!

Even colder conditions arrive Monday night into Tuesday as skies will be mostly clear. Overnight lows bottom out in the teens and low 20s with wind chills in the teens and even a few single-digit wind chills! Tuesday is sunny, but cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Milder air moves in Wednesday as breezy southerly winds elevate afternoon high temperatures in the mid 40s. Clouds increase Thursday ahead of rain showers that arrive Thursday night and will be on and off through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

