2 people escape early morning fire in Butler County

2 people escape early morning fire in Morgan Twp.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were able to escape an early morning fire in Morgan Township on Monday, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Bell Road - a secluded area off of Millville Shandon Road in Butler County.

Family members tell FOX19 NOW that the damages will cost them about $160,000 to fix the home that was once a schoolhouse.

Watch the video above for more information about what happened.

