Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

66-year-old man and daughter killed in crash after teen driver runs stop sign: Sheriff

A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and...
A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and his 36-year-old daughter, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.(WCAX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and his 36-year-old daughter, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Saturday over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Sheriff Mike Simpson said in a news release Monday.

The preliminary investigation determined, according to the sheriff’ office:

A 16-year-old from Darke County was behind the wheel of a 2003 Ford F150 pick-up truck heading south on Monroe Central Road in Monroe Township when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection.

The truck struck a 2023 Nissan Rogue SUV traveling west on Wikle Road.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to land on its top in a field on the southwest side of the intersection.

The SUV’s driver, Michael Wilt, and his passenger, Lindsay Wilt, both of Dayton, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

North Central EMS crews treated the juvenile driver at the scene.

The road was shut down for nearly three hours while the sheriff’s office and county coroner’s office investigated.

Further details were not released Monday morning while the investigation continues.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Stock photo
Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SR 774 Saturday night.
OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County
Fayette County, Ohio deputies say they were at the scene of an accident where two firefighters...
2 firefighters killed in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Zane Pelfrey, 39, is suspected of killing his 60-year-old father, Dewayne Allan Pelfrey, on...
Clermont Co. man accused of killing father held in jail on $1M bond
What December 7 means for Issue 2
What December 7 means for Issue 2
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers
2 people escape early morning fire in Morgan Twp.
2 people escape early morning fire in Butler County