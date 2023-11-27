66-year-old man and daughter killed in crash after teen driver runs stop sign: Sheriff

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and his 36-year-old daughter, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Saturday over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Sheriff Mike Simpson said in a news release Monday.

The preliminary investigation determined, according to the sheriff’ office:

A 16-year-old from Darke County was behind the wheel of a 2003 Ford F150 pick-up truck heading south on Monroe Central Road in Monroe Township when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection.

The truck struck a 2023 Nissan Rogue SUV traveling west on Wikle Road.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to land on its top in a field on the southwest side of the intersection.

The SUV’s driver, Michael Wilt, and his passenger, Lindsay Wilt, both of Dayton, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

North Central EMS crews treated the juvenile driver at the scene.

The road was shut down for nearly three hours while the sheriff’s office and county coroner’s office investigated.

Further details were not released Monday morning while the investigation continues.

