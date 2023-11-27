Bellevue using creativity to keep tourism booming
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - Bellevue, Kentucky, only covers one square mile, but this town makes sure to pack a lot into the small space.
FOX19 NOW’s Alison Montoya travels to Bellevue for this “Hometown Tours” episode.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.