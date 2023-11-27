Contests
Bengals turn over hours of footage as NFL investigates Burrow injury, report says

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals have turned over hours of footage to the NFL as the league investigates to determine if Joe Burrow was healthy prior to the Baltimore Ravens game on Thursday Night Football, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The day after Burrow suffered the injury, the NFL announced the investigation.

A Nov. 17 report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the league wants to know why Burrow wasn’t on the injury report despite images showing him with a type of wrap on his wrist as the team got off the plane in Baltimore.

Rapoport provided an update on Sunday, saying those who have seen the footage said Burrow was healthy before the game.

“According to those who have seen the footage, Burrow threw the ball normally during practice, without a brace and took all of his normal reps,” Rapoport said.

The info turned over to the NFL shows that Burrow did not receive treatment before practice and missed no time in preparation for the game against the Ravens, Rapoport said, citing sources.

Head coach Zac Taylor said post-game that Burrow’s wrist injury happened during the second quarter of the game against the Ravens.

Burrow said on Nov. 17, the day after the Ravens game, he was wearing a compression sleeve getting off the team plane and it had nothing to do with a previous injury.

The Bengals quarterback is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday.

