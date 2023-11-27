Christ Hospital to open two breastmilk donation locations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Christ Hospital will open two breast milk donation locations which will help provide pasteurized human milk to infants whose mothers cannot provide milk to nourish their babies.

The sites which are located at the hospital’s Mt. Auburn campus and Liberty Township Birthing Center will open on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Both locations will have a freezer to store human milk from approved donors which will be delivered to the OhioHealth Mothers Milk Bank in Columbus, hospital officials say.

“We are thrilled to be opening this new milk drop to make donating even easier,” said Chris Smith, outreach coordinator and lactation consultant at the milk bank. “With these new milk drops, approved donors in and around Cincinnati can conveniently donate their milk. Pasteurized donor milk is liquid gold for babies who need it.”

The donated milk, which will be available by physician prescription, will be distributed throughout North America to babies in need.

According to The Christ Hospital, just one ounce of donated milk can feed a premature infant for three days.

In 2022 alone, the OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank distributed 3,515 gallons of milk to hospitals in 11 states.

To become a human milk donor, mothers must take part in a screening process to ensure the quality and safety of the milk.

The process includes a phone screening to verify eligibility, completion of a medical and lifestyle history review, a signed medical release from the donor and physician, and consent to a blood test to check for HIV, HTLV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and syphilis.

This link will take you to information about the benefits of breast milk, how to become a breastmilk donor and the OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank.

The Christ Hospital officials say its sites are the 24th and 25th OhioHealth milk drop locations in Ohio and the only Cincinnati hospital-based location.

