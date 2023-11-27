Contests
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson

An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was intentionally set at a Winton Hills grocery store late Sunday.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire at a Winton Hills grocery store late Sunday was intentionally set when someone threw an incendiary device through the front door, according to a Cincinnati fire official.

It caused $300,000 in damage at Tree Top Grocery at 866 Gwinnett Road and adjacent units in the building, District 3 Fire Chief Randal Freel said.

No arrests have been made and fire investigators have no suspects right now, he told FOX19 in an interview early Monday.

Firefighters responded to the business around 10 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 and reported that smoke was coming out of the front door.

Crews brought the blaze under control quickly by using large hose lines, Freel said.

The owners were inside when the fire broke out inside the front door and the grocery store was full of merchandise, he told FOX19 NOW.

He said he was not sure yet what type of incendiary device was used.

The fire caused damage to a small area of the store, but smoke damaged a significant portion of the contents and also spread into adjacent units in the building, according to Freel.

The store will be closed now for the foreseeable future, he confirmed.

Officials with Cincinnati’s health and building departments are both expected at the site on Monday to evaluate the building, he said.

