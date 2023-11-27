Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Clermont Co. man accused of killing father held in jail on $1M bond

Zane Pelfrey, 39, is suspected of killing his 60-year-old father, Dewayne Allan Pelfrey, on...
Zane Pelfrey, 39, is suspected of killing his 60-year-old father, Dewayne Allan Pelfrey, on Friday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.(Clermont County Inmates)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Batavia man was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing his father, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe 39-year-old Zane Pelfrey killed Dewayne Allan Pelfrey, 60, on Friday after police found the man lying dead inside his home.

The Clermont County Communication Center received a 911 call from Batavia at 9:38 p.m. on Friday where Zane reported the death of his “elderly father,” Dep. Chris Statton wrote in a press release.

When Central Joint Fire/EMS arrived at the home, the 60-year-old was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, detectives and officers from the crime scene unit responded to the home for further investigation.

As investigators conducted interviews with other relatives and collected evidence, Zane was identified as being “directly responsible” for the death of his father, according to Dep. Stratton.

Officers say the 39-year-old was open with the details of his involvement in the alleged murder.

Dewayne’s body was later transported to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Officer for an autopsy, Dep. Stratton said.

Zane is being charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in Clermont County Jail on a $1 million bond.

His next court date is Dec. 6.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Stock photo
Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SR 774 Saturday night.
OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County
Fayette County, Ohio deputies say they were at the scene of an accident where two firefighters...
2 firefighters killed in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

What December 7 means for Issue 2
What December 7 means for Issue 2
A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and...
66-year-old man and daughter killed in crash after teen driver runs stop sign: Sheriff
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers
2 people escape early morning fire in Morgan Twp.
2 people escape early morning fire in Butler County