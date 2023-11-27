Clermont Co. man ‘directly responsible’ for father’s death, sheriff’s office says

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Batavia man was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing his father, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe 39-year-old Zane Pelfrey killed Dewayne Allan Pelfrey, 60, on Friday after police found the man lying dead inside his home.

The Clermont County Communication Center received a 911 call from Batavia at 9:38 p.m. on Friday where Zane reported the death of his “elderly father,” Dep. Chris Statton wrote in a press release.

When Central Joint Fire/EMS arrived at the home, the 60-year-old was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, detectives and officers from the crime scene unit responded to the home for further investigation.

As investigators conducted interviews with other relatives and collected evidence, Zane was identified as being “directly responsible” for the death of his father, according to Dep. Stratton.

Officers say the 39-year-old was open with the details of his involvement in the alleged murder.

Dewayne’s body was later transported to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Officer for an autopsy, Dep. Stratton said.

Zane is being charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in Clermont County Jail without bond.

He is expected to appear in court at 10 a.m.

