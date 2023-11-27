Cold but dry start to the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a cloudy and windy day today with gusts as high as 30mph at times. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Tonight will be dry and cold. Low 20.

It will be another cold day tomorrow with a high of 33. Wednesday will be windy at times with highs in the mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Rain arrives late Thursday and continues into Friday. Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. The dry weather is short lived because rain returns Sunday with showers throughout much of the day. There is a chance at this time that the rain continues Monday. Otherwise much of this week features temperatures that are near or slightly above normal for this time of year.

