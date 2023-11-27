Colder, Dry: Monday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy skies will be how the work week begins with clouds decreasing throughout the day.

In addition, Monday will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour with very cold high temperatures in the mid 30s. With wind factored in, wind chills or feels like temperatures will be in the 20s!

Even colder conditions arrive Monday night into Tuesday as skies will be mostly clear. Overnight lows bottom out in the teens and low 20s with wind chills in the teens and even a few single-digit wind chills! Tuesday is sunny, but cold with highs in the low-to-mid 30s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is also cold with morning lows in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens and single-digits!

Milder air moves in Wednesday as breezy southerly winds elevate afternoon high temperatures in the mid 40s. Clouds increase Thursday ahead of rain showers that arrive Thursday night and continues Friday. Friday is soggy with rain expected for much of the day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The weekend will have some rain chances, though it’s not a washout as the rain will be on and off along with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

