CPD staffing level hits 36-year low, FOP president says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Concerns are mounting as the Cincinnati Police Department is at a 36-year low in staffing levels, according to retired Cincinnati police sergeant and Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils.

The FOP president made a Facebook post on the Support the Blue in Cincy page, criticizing CPD’s staffing level.

“Everybody knows we have a lot of shootings, a lot of violence, a lot of crime,” Hils said. “This is not a time for us to be so low in our personnel levels.”

The department is set to drop below 900 officers, according to Hils.

He says that number is about 15% below the 1,059 previously set as the agency standard.

With a new recruit class set to graduate in January, Hils says there will be a small bump, but it won’t be enough to overcome rapid resignations and retirements.

He says staffing is not only thin but also heavy on top.

“Obviously, you need homicide investigators, personal crime investigators, you need supervisors, you need all those things,” Hils explained, “But I think in the end, we leave too few people out in police cars doing what is the most important job of all which is being that first responder.”

Cincinnati Councilman Scotty Johnson spent 33 years as a law enforcement officer.

He says he understands the importance of staffing, but Cincinnati is not unique in dealing with low staffing levels.

Departments across the country are having trouble hiring.

“We’ve increased the recruit pay for police and fire, and we’ve also established some incentives for those that are first responders and know of friends and relatives that will do a great job servicing the citizens of Cincinnati,” explained Councilman Johnson.

Hils says that is not enough as officers are under constant public scrutiny and getting burned out while barely getting by financially.

“Money talks,” Hils exclaimed. “You’re going to start having to pay police officers in the city more. There is a pool of people out there who want to be police officers, thankfully, and you’re going to have to show Cincinnati is the best place for them to come.”

With the police union contract coming up next year, Johnson says pay will likely be something they look at, but it’s not the single solution.

“I still believe that you’ve got the best police department in America, but we gotta make sure that we are continuously looking at processes to improve who they are, and when it comes to staffing, when it comes to pay, those are things that we do have to take into consideration,” explained Councilman Johnson. “We can’t dodge that difficult bullet. We have to make sure that we are addressing those difficult issues.”

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge’s office said they are in the middle of a recruiting campaign right now to get more people thinking about a career in law enforcement.

