FC Cincinnati’s Acosta named league MVP

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano ‘Lucho’ Acosta is the 2023 MLS MVP, the club announced Monday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano ‘Lucho’ Acosta is the 2023 MLS MVP, the club announced Monday.

It has been a historic year for FCC and their star player.

Acosta led MLS with 31 goal contributions on the season (17 goals, 14 assists).

He became the sixth player in league history to record three or more seasons with at least 10 goals and 10 assists.

In addition to helping FCC win the Supporters’ Shield, Acosta’s MVP season helped the club to its second consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth and helped FCC qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time in club history.

Acosta has scored a goal and added two assists so far in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

FCC is coming off a win on Saturday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in the club’s history.

Up next for the Orange and Blue is in-state rival Columbus Crew.

The winner of Saturday’s Hell is Real match will move on to the 2023 Audi MLS Cup final.

