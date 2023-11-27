FC Cincinnati’s Acosta named league MVP

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano ‘Lucho’ Acosta is the 2023 MLS MVP, the club announced Monday.

It has been a historic year for FCC and their star player.

Acosta led MLS with 31 goal contributions on the season (17 goals, 14 assists).

Lucho Acosta is the MLS MVP.



Cincinnati’s first professional MVP in 13 years. See the announcement live on @FOX19’s steaming at 1 pm. pic.twitter.com/4ubYpGF3vP — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 27, 2023

He became the sixth player in league history to record three or more seasons with at least 10 goals and 10 assists.

In addition to helping FCC win the Supporters’ Shield, Acosta’s MVP season helped the club to its second consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth and helped FCC qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time in club history.

Acosta has scored a goal and added two assists so far in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

🚨 ¡Felicitaciones Lucho, estás el MVP! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/SWdCOHdJhE — S - FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) November 27, 2023

FCC is coming off a win on Saturday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in the club’s history.

Up next for the Orange and Blue is in-state rival Columbus Crew.

The winner of Saturday’s Hell is Real match will move on to the 2023 Audi MLS Cup final.

