Federal railroad law trumps Ohio law in dispute over stopped trains: US Solicitor General

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Federal law over railroad operations trumps the state of Ohio’s powers to regulate highway and railroad crossings, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in a new filing to the nation’s top court on behalf of the federal government.

This comes as the nation’s top court could decide soon whether to hear an Ohio case seeking to maintain the ability of states to enforce laws prohibiting railroads from blocking street crossings with stopped trains for long periods of time.

Her court filing backs up a 2022 decision from the Ohio Supreme Court that also sided with CSX Transportation: The state’s anti-blocking law is preempted by the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995.

Stopped trains, however, cause a wide variety of disruptions and safety concerns in communities locally, statewide and nationwide, federal court records show, and raise common-sense concerns about access to emergencies for first responders.

In March, justices asked the U.S. Solicitor General to file a brief explaining the federal government’s views after the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Union County Prosecutor’s Office turned to the nation’s top court in a Union County case involving a stopped CSX train.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has said he wants the court to overturn the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision because trains regularly stop in Ohio, jeopardizing public safety.

He wants to enforce a state law penalizing railroads if their trains block crossings for more than five minutes since federal law does not specify how long a train can block or stop.

The state has accused CSX of violating Ohio’s law five times in Union County in 2018, and CSX fought to have the charges dismissed.

“Ohio believes the case is exceptionally important, both because blocked grade crossings threaten public safety and because the lower court consensus has the effect of preempting many different laws in many different states,” reads one of the state’s briefs.

“CSX insists that blocked grade crossings have not yet caused enough death or destruction to warrant this court’s review. But it would be better for this court to weigh in before CSX and others inflict more irreparable harm on American families.”

More recently in Cincinnati, a CSX train abruptly stopped for nearly 10 hours on tracks back in July.

This caused lengthy traffic backups and delays on River Road, blocked the entrance to Valvoline Oil’s packaging plant and prevented its workers from coming and going.

CSX told FOX19 NOW at the time: “CSX strives to be a good neighbor to communities where we operate. Earlier this morning, a crew operating one of our trains reached the maximum hours of service allowed under federal law requiring the train to stop and a new crew to be brought in to operate the train.

“We expect the train to be moving within the hour. We apologize for the inconvenience of this unexpected event. Our goal is to safely and efficiently move freight for our customers while working to limit the impact of our operations on motorists, pedestrians and communities.”

A national coalition of rail unions and labor attorneys, however, agrees with Ohio that these stopped trains pose a very real safety risk and have urged the nation’s supreme court to hear the case, writing in their own court filing:

“The reason for granting the Petition is simple. If the lower court decision is not overturned, neither a state, nor the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), would be able to regulate railroad safety. ...During the previous 12 months, there were 31,141 reported to the FRA and in 17.04 % of the instances, first responders were unable to cross highway-rail grade crossings. In some cases, this resulted in deaths.”

Nineteen other states including Indiana also sided with Ohio that state police powers and public safety are at risk.

State anti-blocking laws “deter railroad carelessness, ensuring local emergency services, such as firefighters and rescue squads, can quickly respond,” their court filing reads. “Critically, no federal statute or regulation addresses blocked crossings, so without state and local intervention, railroads often become roadblocks to life-saving emergency care — a very real, widespread problem.”

Between December 2019 to September 2021, the Federal Railroad Administration received reports of 25,374 blocked crossings and 18,801 incidents at 5,773 crossings, yet it conducted only 906 blocked-crossing investigations, the states pointed out in court records.

But CSX and now the U.S. Solicitor General are urging the Supreme Court not to accept the case.

“Ohio’s suggestion that blocked crossings caused by stopped trains constitute a dire public safety crisis is simply wrong,” CSX claims in court records.

“The number of events supposedly attributable to blocked crossings is very low when compared to the large number of grade crossings in the country and the frequency with which they are used. And to the extent that any steps need to be taken to reduce the number and duration of blocked crossings, Congress, the FRA and the railroads would be the appropriate parties to do so, and indeed, are already taking such steps.

“Lack of conflict, error and urgency aside, this case is a poor vehicle for addressing the questions presented.”

The U.S. Solicitor General wrote in her Nov. 21 brief: “The cumulative effect of disparate state laws regulating blocked grade crossings could require interstate railroads to substantially modify their operations to comply with a patchwork of varying state and local grade-crossing requirements, thereby impeding the flow of interstate commerce.”

