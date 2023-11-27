Feel-like temps in 20s to start work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The work week is off to a cold start Monday with feel-like temps in the 20s, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles an hour, keeping the wind chill in the 20s throughout the day. The air temperature will only reach the mid-30s.

It will be even colder Monday and Tuesday nights as temps bottom out in the teens and low 20s with wind chills in the teens, the weather team says.

Some places may even plunge into single-digit wind chills.

Tuesday will be sunny, but cold with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

Warmer air will move in Wednesday as breezy southerly winds push high temps into the mid 40s, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of rain showers Thursday night and into Friday.

Friday will be soggy with rain expected much of the day as highs warm into the upper 40s and low 50s across the Tri-State.

Rain chances will stick around over the weekend, along with the milder air keeping high temps in the 50s and lows in the 30s, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

The weekend will have some rain chances, but it won’t be a washout with on-and-off showers.

