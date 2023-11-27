Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Fire closes popular NKY restaurant

A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept...
A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept through overnight.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept through overnight.

Ludlow fire crews were on the scene at 1975 Burgers Shakes and Fries at 478 Elm Street for about six hours overnight. They responded just before midnight.

Arson investigators were asked to assist but Ludlow fire crews are not saying yet what prompted that decision.

A damage estimate also was not immediately available.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 5 a.m. Monday.

The restaurant’s operators wrote a social media post thanking firefighters for quickly extinguishing the blaze.

“We are unsure of the extent of the damage at this time and will keep you all updated as we go along,” the Facebook post reads. “We will be closed until further notice.”

Thank you to the men and women on the Ludlow and Park Hills Fire Department for quickly putting out a fire at the...

Posted by 1975 - Burgers Shakes Fries on Monday, November 27, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Stock photo
Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SR 774 Saturday night.
OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County
Fayette County, Ohio deputies say they were at the scene of an accident where two firefighters...
2 firefighters killed in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The work week is off to a cold start Monday with feel-like temps in the 20s, according to the...
Feel-like temps in 20s to start work week
First Alert Weather Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast For Monday
An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was intentionally...
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson
A vehicle crashed into a West Chester home late Sunday, a township spokeswoman said.
Vehicle crash into West Chester home