Fire closes popular NKY restaurant

LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept through overnight.

Ludlow fire crews were on the scene at 1975 Burgers Shakes and Fries at 478 Elm Street for about six hours overnight. They responded just before midnight.

Arson investigators were asked to assist but Ludlow fire crews are not saying yet what prompted that decision.

A damage estimate also was not immediately available.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 5 a.m. Monday.

The restaurant’s operators wrote a social media post thanking firefighters for quickly extinguishing the blaze.

“We are unsure of the extent of the damage at this time and will keep you all updated as we go along,” the Facebook post reads. “We will be closed until further notice.”

Thank you to the men and women on the Ludlow and Park Hills Fire Department for quickly putting out a fire at the... Posted by 1975 - Burgers Shakes Fries on Monday, November 27, 2023

