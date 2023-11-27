Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

GRAPHIC: Mom wrestles young son away after dog jumps on and bites him

Chante Wright-Haywood and her son CJ were walking out to their car, when a dog can be seen...
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

*GRAPHIC WARNING: The video above includes images that may be disturbing to some.

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) – A scary moment was caught on camera in Texas when a mother had to wrestle her young son away from a dog.

Chante Wright-Haywood and her son CJ were walking out to their car, when a dog can be seen running towards the boy.

The dog quickly tackles the boy, knocking him down, while Wright-Haywood screams and attempts to get her son away from the animal.

She is eventually able to carry her son back to the Austin home and get inside safely.

“It attacked CJ,” she can be heard saying on the video.

In a Facebook post made after the incident, Wright-Haywood said the dog was also able to break the hinges of her front door.

A GoFundMe has been established to help pay for CJ’s physical and emotional recovery following the attack.

Wright-Haywood’s sister, Cierra Wright, said CJ is in need of therapy for psychological trauma he has suffered. She said CJ has become more fearful and emotional in the days after the attack, and flashbacks continue to play out in his head.

Wright said he has become so traumatized that he will often stare in the mirror at the dog bite he suffered, and repeat over-and-over, ”Dog, dog, dog, bite me, I scared.”

She said he also refuses to play with any toy resembling a four-legged animal.

Wright said doctors recommend CJ has therapy as well as reintroduction to trained or therapeutic-certified dogs.

She said all donated funds will cover therapy expenses for CJ and his siblings who may also have been traumatized by the incident. Additional funds will go toward transportation expenses and cover any loss of income Wright-Haywood might suffer as she works to provide more support for her son.

“If you can find it in your heart to bless this family with support in their time of need, it would be GREATLY appreciated, rather monetary, prayer, or sharing this link...we appreciate your generosity,” Wright said in the GoFundMe post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SR 774 Saturday night.
OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County
Stock photo
Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts
An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was...
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson

Latest News

Dollar General's settlement funds will be distributed to Ohio food banks.
Tri-State food bank to receive thousands of dollars from Dollar General lawsuit
FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning
Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action....
Permission to Pay
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac...
LIVE: Biden to convene new supply chain council and announce 30 steps to strengthen US logistics