Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

‘Hell Is Real’ returns to TQL as FCC faces foe in Eastern Conference finals

FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Union...
FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Union during the second half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal soccer match Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 1-0. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is making club history this season as the team advances to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time.

The Orange and Blue came out on top Saturday night after a stoppage-time goal saved their chances of going all the way in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup.

FC Cincinnati’s right center back Yerson Mosquera scored the goal in the 94th minute of the Eastern Conference semifinal against No. 4 seed Philadelphia Union - a team Cincinnati is all too familiar with.

The match ended 1-0, sending FCC to the Eastern Conference finals and Philadelphia back home.

FC Cincinnati scores late to down Philadelphia Union, advance to MLS Cup east final

On Saturday, “Hell Is Real” will return to TQL Stadium in the battle for the MLS Cup as Cincinnati will go head-to-head with their rival, the Columbus Crew.

The Crew, who is ranked the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 2 Orlando City SC on Saturday 2-0 after two overtime goals in the 93rd and 118th minutes.

Orlando SC became a 10-man team during the 77th minute after defender Rodrigo Schlege received a red card and was ejected from the match. While they maintained control for the rest of the game, Orlando could not hold Columbus back in overtime.

The upcoming “Hell Is Real” match will be held at TQL Stadium and kick-off is at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Monday at 1 p.m. and can be purchased on Seat Geek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Stock photo
Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SR 774 Saturday night.
OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County
Fayette County, Ohio deputies say they were at the scene of an accident where two firefighters...
2 firefighters killed in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is pulled down by Pittsburgh Steelers...
Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Pittsburgh Steelers shows how much Joe Burrow is missed
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver Diontae...
LIVE: Bengals lead the first half against the Steelers 7-3
Items such as sweaters and makeup were donated for children in need as a part of Hamilton...
Bengals fans donate items for children in need ahead of game against Steelers
FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera (15) celebrates with FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro...
FC Cincinnati scores late to down Philadelphia Union, advance to MLS Cup east final