‘Hell Is Real’ returns to TQL as FCC faces foe in Eastern Conference finals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is making club history this season as the team advances to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time.

The Orange and Blue came out on top Saturday night after a stoppage-time goal saved their chances of going all the way in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup.

FC Cincinnati’s right center back Yerson Mosquera scored the goal in the 94th minute of the Eastern Conference semifinal against No. 4 seed Philadelphia Union - a team Cincinnati is all too familiar with.

The match ended 1-0, sending FCC to the Eastern Conference finals and Philadelphia back home.

On Saturday, “Hell Is Real” will return to TQL Stadium in the battle for the MLS Cup as Cincinnati will go head-to-head with their rival, the Columbus Crew.

The Crew, who is ranked the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 2 Orlando City SC on Saturday 2-0 after two overtime goals in the 93rd and 118th minutes.

Orlando SC became a 10-man team during the 77th minute after defender Rodrigo Schlege received a red card and was ejected from the match. While they maintained control for the rest of the game, Orlando could not hold Columbus back in overtime.

The upcoming “Hell Is Real” match will be held at TQL Stadium and kick-off is at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Monday at 1 p.m. and can be purchased on Seat Geek.

