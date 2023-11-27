How cities could better help residents protect their public information

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Making sure our personal information does not fall into the wrong hands is something no one wants. There is a step the city you live in could take to increase the protection of your personal information.

When typing a website address, the domain name extension at the end might not be something that stands out.

Extension examples include .com, .org and .net.

Your local city’s or village’s website’s extension can make all the difference in being safe or falling victim to a scam.

“If you go out and register a .com address, .biz, or whatever, anyone can register one of those versus a .gov, [which] is controlled by the government,” says cybersecurity expert Dave Hatter.

Only governments in the United States can register and operate .gov domains, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Hatter says there is a formal process one must go through to prove the legitimacy of the government organization before CISA will grant a .gov address.

“From a security standpoint, it’s not really a technological thing as much as an authenticity thing,” explains Hatter. “One of the benefits to the average consumer would be if you go to an address on the web, email, or whatever on the web that ends in .gov, you have some assurance that it’s a legit address. It’s not fake, it’s not spoofed, that it’s a legit thing.”

CISA says .gov is available to genuine government organizations for free.

Furthermore, the federal agency says, “increasing and normalizing” the use of .gov “helps the public know where to find official government information and where not to.”

This comes at a time when Hatter says the public is susceptible to online scams like website impersonations because they are easy to create and can be hard to spot.

“It’s getting harder and harder to look for ‘the signs’ because the bad guys are getting increasingly good at not showing their signs,” Hatter explained. “Anything you can do to create any legitimacy and a way to know if something is authentic, I think it a good thing.”

Ohio has more than 920 municipalities across the state.

A vast majority of cities and villages do not have a .gov website.

Data shows roughly 64% of municipalities’ websites do not have the .gov extension.

Cincinnati, Hamilton, Batavia, and Bethel are among the 12% of Ohio’s municipalities that do have a .gov website.

About 24% of Ohio’s municipalities do not have an official website at all.

Hatter says he thinks some places might be hesitant to make the switch to .gov if they have had the same website URL for decades.

“It’s potentially a costly and technologically difficult process to get their constituents to start using that, but it’s not as simple as ‘Oh, I think I’ll just go through this process, register a new domain with .gov on it, and then suddenly get everyone switched over to that,” Hatter explains.

CISA is in the process of making technical changes that require new .gov requests to be paused until January.

FOX19 NOW Investigates contacted every city in our viewing area that has not made the switch to .gov to see if they are thinking of making the change once they can.

Wilmington is in the final stages of switching to a .gov domain extension, according to the city’s mayor’s office.

In Middletown, the transition process starts in 2024, city officials told FOX19 NOW.

Mason’s information technology manager says they anticipate applying for a .gov domain extension when the application process reopens.

Over in Sharonville, the safety service director says they are currently weighing the “risks and challenges,” citing “technical complexities, communications impact, branding considerations and costs.”

Sharonville says they have “no immediate plans” to move to a .gov extension but will continue to “weigh the value” of a future transition.

Across the Ohio River in Kentucky, a change might be in the cards for Fort Wright, where Hatter serves as mayor.

“We send out all kinds of communications to residents,” Hatter says. “We don’t have a .gov domain at this point, but I’ll be honest, as a result of talking to [FOX19] about this, I’m going to see what it would take to switch it.”

More than anything else, Hatter says having a healthy dose of skepticism is important any time you are sharing sensitive information like your Social Security Number.

He says that is where that step of independently verifying with your city or village’s website that everything is legitimate becomes so important.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.