‘I got arson on my record’: Man accused of setting fire to Blue Ash hotel

Marvez Whitfield, 29, was arrested after he allegedly set fire to the Extended Stay America...
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County man is behind bars after he allegedly set a hotel room on fire in Blue Ash on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

Marvez Whitfield, 29, is being charged with theft, aggravated arson and inducing panic for allegedly setting his own hotel room on fire at an Extended Stay America hotel, court documents indicate.

An affidavit says a front desk went to room 207 after she received a 911 alarm. When she arrived, she saw Whitfield standing alone at the door and saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the room.

The employee then called 911 to report the fire and told dispatchers that Whitfield needed to go to jail, the document says. She also says he has a history of committing arson.

According to the affidavit, Whitfield said, “Uh, oh... I’m going to jail.”

About 100 guests had to be evacuated from the hotel as a result of the fire, court documents explained.

An officer later approached Whitfield in the parking lot outside of the hotel where he excitingly uttered, “I’m the one that started the fire, and I got arson on my record,” the affidavit said.

Once the 29-year-old was in police custody, officers found a lighter in his possession.

Whitfield is currently in the Hamilton County Jail on at $52,500 bond.

