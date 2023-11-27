Contests
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat

Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greensburg after they said a woman stole a police cruiser with a suspect inside.

On Sunday, a Greensburg police officer was serving an arrest warrant on a man at a home on Creason Lane when a fight broke out between the two.

The officer was able to place the man in handcuffs and put him inside the cruiser. While doing so, a woman got into the driver’s seat and accelerated towards the officer.

KSP said the officer fired shots into the cruiser, but the woman drove away with the suspect still inside.

The cruiser was found unoccupied on Marshall Ridge Road in Greensburg. Around 3:19 a.m., the man and woman were found and arrested by police.

According to WVLC 99.9, they have been identified as Jason Marta, 35, and Alisha Camille Posey, 30, both of Greensburg.

Marta is charged with possession of marijuana, while Posey is charged with theft by unlawful taking of an auto over $10,000 and attempted murder of a police officer.

Bond for Posey has been set at $1 million cash. Marta is being held on a $25,000 bond

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Green District Court this afternoon.

