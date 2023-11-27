‘Find a way to get a win’: Zac Taylor talks changing narrative, Burrow injury timeline

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday he will not discuss a timeline for Joe Burrow to get back to throwing until after the star quarterback’s surgery.

Ten days ago on Nov. 17, the Bengals announced Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury that would require surgery. The surgery was scheduled to happen on Monday, but Taylor mentioned the operation might be ongoing while he was meeting with the media.

Burrow, according to his head coach, will be in the building later this week to be around his teammates.

In back-to-back weeks, the Bengals playoff hopes took a big hit.

First was the season-ending injury to Joe Burrow and then a third straight loss on Sunday to drop their record to 5-6.

Taylor said he was able to take a step back from the loss, which allowed him to find the positives when watching the film on Monday.

The Bengals head coach said Jake Browning, who made his first career NFL start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, did have some positive moments Sunday.

Taylor said those things are something they can build on.

He explained the offensive line did a good job in pass protection.

Browning could benefit from the return of wide receiver Tee Higgins.

A hamstring injury sidelined Higgins for a third straight game this week.

Taylor said the playmaker has a chance to play when the Bengals travel to Jacksonville for Monday Night Football.

