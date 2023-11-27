Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

‘Find a way to get a win’: Zac Taylor talks changing narrative, Burrow injury timeline

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday he will not discuss a timeline for Joe Burrow to get back to throwing until after the star quarterback’s surgery.

Ten days ago on Nov. 17, the Bengals announced Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury that would require surgery. The surgery was scheduled to happen on Monday, but Taylor mentioned the operation might be ongoing while he was meeting with the media.

Burrow, according to his head coach, will be in the building later this week to be around his teammates.

In back-to-back weeks, the Bengals playoff hopes took a big hit.

First was the season-ending injury to Joe Burrow and then a third straight loss on Sunday to drop their record to 5-6.

Taylor said he was able to take a step back from the loss, which allowed him to find the positives when watching the film on Monday.

The Bengals head coach said Jake Browning, who made his first career NFL start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, did have some positive moments Sunday.

Taylor said those things are something they can build on.

He explained the offensive line did a good job in pass protection.

Bengals turn over hours of footage as NFL investigates Burrow injury, report says

Browning could benefit from the return of wide receiver Tee Higgins.

A hamstring injury sidelined Higgins for a third straight game this week.

Taylor said the playmaker has a chance to play when the Bengals travel to Jacksonville for Monday Night Football.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SR 774 Saturday night.
OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County
Stock photo
Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts
An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was...
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson

Latest News

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano ‘Lucho’ Acosta is the 2023 MLS MVP, the club announced Monday.
FC Cincinnati’s Acosta named league MVP
FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Union...
‘Hell Is Real’ returns to TQL as FCC faces foe in Eastern Conference finals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of...
Bengals turn over hours of footage as NFL investigates Burrow injury, report says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers